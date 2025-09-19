Four injured as trailer crushes motorcycles in Karachi

KARACHI: Four people were injured as a speeding trailer crushed three motorcycles in Karachi’s Baldia Town, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Karachi witnessed a serious traffic accident near Baldia No. 2, where a heavy 22-wheeler trailer ran over multiple motorcycles.

According to initial reports, at least four motorcyclists sustained injuries in the collision and were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue teams and traffic police immediately reached the spot and began efforts to clear the area. Officials confirmed that three motorcycles remained trapped under the massive trailer at the crash site.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while traffic in the surrounding area faced heavy disruption due to the incident.

The city was still dealing with unchecked traffic offenses and risky driving habits even after policies like required cameras, trackers, and limited working hours for big vehicles were announced.

In a similar tragic incident in August, two siblings lost their lives in Karachi’s Federal B Area when a speeding heavy vehicle crushed them.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Mahnoor and her 14-year-old brother Ahmed Raza and their father, Shakir, who was riding the motorcycle, survived but sustained serious injuries.