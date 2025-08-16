Trailer crushes woman to death in Karachi

KARACHI: The relentless wave of deadly traffic accidents in Karachi shows no signs of stopping as a woman was fatally crushed by a trailer at the city’s Banaras Chowk, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing police.

A female motorcyclist, who was a resident of Manghopir, lost her life when the trailer struck her motorcycle, according to police.

The trailer driver attempted to overtake, causing the motorcyclist to lose balance and fall under the vehicle, the police added.

The authorities have taken the trailer driver into custody and impounded the vehicle. A case is being registered as the investigation is underway.

The recent incident adds to Karachi’s alarming rise in traffic-related accidents, particularly involving heavy vehicles like trailers, dumpers, and water tankers.

According to statistics, heavy vehicles trucks were mostly to blame for the scores of fatalities and injuries that were reported in traffic incidents around the city in 2025 alone.

The city was still dealing with unchecked traffic offenses and risky driving habits even after policies like required cameras, trackers, and limited working hours for big vehicles were announced.

In a similar tragic incident last week, two siblings lost their lives in Karachi’s Federal B Area when a speeding heavy vehicle crushed them.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Mahnoor and her 14-year-old brother Ahmed Raza and their father, Shakir, who was riding the motorcycle, survived but sustained serious injuries.

The incident had sparked widespread outrage, leading to mob violence where seven dumpers were set ablaze and the driver was brutally assaulted.