Speeding dumper crushes siblings to death in Karachi

KARACHI: Another tragic incident involving an overspeeding dumper has claimed two lives in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the incident occurred in the Federal B Area, where a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle, resulting in the death of siblings on the spot, while injuring their father.

The victims were identified as 14-year-old Ahmed Raza and 22-year-old Mahnoor.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies of the deceased and the injured man to the hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

Uncle of the deceased siblings said, Mahnoor was set to get married next month, for which his brother was doing shopping with her children, when the incident happened.

This incident adds to a string of fatal dumper-related accidents in Karachi.

Read more: Karachi dumper crushed motorcyclist to death, driver arrested

Last month, a similar tragedy on the National Highway near Malir Court claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The dumper driver in that case fled the scene but was later arrested.

Rescue officials said that following last month’s accident, enraged locals pelted stones at the dumper and assaulted the driver. In retaliation to the growing anger, six other dumpers passing through the area were set ablaze by the mob.