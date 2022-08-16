Karachi: Four-storey under-construction building collapses in Sujrani

KARACHI: One laborer died and ten others were injured when a 4-storey under-construction building collapsed in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, an under-construction building suddenly collapsed in Karachi’s Surjani Town, Sector 4D area. As a result, laborers were trapped under the debris of the building.

After being informed, rescue teams reached the spot and carried out rescue and relief activities. The injured were moved to a nearby medical facility.

Hospital sources say that one of the injured workers breathed his last during treatment owing to his severe wounds. The deceased was identified as Zaryam.

Police officials say there is currently no evidence of anyone trapped in the rubble, heavy machinery has been called in and a crane is being used to remove the debris.

According to the police, rickshaws used to be parked on the ground floor of the building and many of them were also buried in the rubble.

Last month, a seven-storey building collapsed in Karachi’s Moosa Colony, days after the structure got damaged following rainfall in the city. The seven-storey structure was built on 40 square-yard land and got titled after rainfall in the city. “The building was vacated timely prior to its collapse, avoiding any loss of life,” the additional inspector general of police (AIG) Karachi said.

