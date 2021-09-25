Karachi to become garbage-free city by end of October: minister

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said the provincial government will remove all garbage from Karachi by the end of October.

Nasir Shah made the statement while speaking at the inaugural ceremony to launch a couple of online apps of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

While congratulating the KWSB officials over the resumption of the mobile tanker service, the minister said that the step was taken for the betterment of residents of the metropolis.

Speaking on local government elections, the minister said: “Sindh government had already expressed reservations over 2017 census results and want to hold local elections with new census”.

While commenting on the matter of proposed KMC taxes, no new tax has been included in the K-Electric bills.

n a bid to fix Karachi’s garbage problem, the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) last year purchased over 200 Qingqi rickshaws to initiate a door-to-door clean-up system in the city.

Sindh Local Government and Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah announced this on Sunday while talking to the media as he visited different parts of the city to inspect the clean-up campaign being carried out by the SSWMB.