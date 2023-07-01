Karachi gas leakage blast claims one life

KARACHI: A gas explosion in a house – used to sell computer equipment online – was reported from Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, in which one person died, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the rescue officials, the reason for the explosion is due to gas filling in a house, while the victim who perished in the explosion was identified as the gatekeeper of the house, whose body is been shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

As per fire brigade sources, the explosion was so powerful that it affected the roof and walls of the house, as well as destroyed goods presented at the spot.

The police officials stated that the house was filled with gas and a short circuit triggered the blast, while further investigation is under way to uncover the reason of the incident.

The body of the watchman has been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem, after which it will be handed over to the heirs.