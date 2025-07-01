Karachi to get traffic courts, heavy fines on violation, says IGP Sindh

KARACHI: The government has decided to constitute traffic courts in Karachi so as citizens can appeal against traffic penalties, Sindh Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon told ARY News in a conversation.

“Traffic fine must be as much to discourage citizens to commit the violation again,” police chief said.

He said the cabinet has approved new laws that will come into force with the summary issued by the chief minister.

IG Sindh said that the motor vehicle ordinance will be amended by the assembly. “The new law will enhance the fine from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,50,000”, he disclosed.

“The fine of a traffic violation that could become fatal, will be increased by ten-fold”, he said. “The fine will be double in 21 days if unpaid, and driving license will be cancelled after 90 days,” police chief said.

“If the fine not being paid, the national identity card will be blocked after 180 days,” IG Sindh said.

He said the government will constitute traffic court after the new law come into force. “Citizens could file plea in traffic courts against the fine. They will be provided evidence of their mistake in the court,” police chief said.

He said traffic’s manual system will be closed with the permission of the government. “We don’t want someone questions transparency after hike in the fine”.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the legislation and e-ticketing would have an impact on the traffic in Karachi.

He said the cameras and trackers will be mandatory for heavy vehicles under the new law. E-challan will reach to the vehicle owner immediately after violation.