Karachi gets more new buses

KARACHI: Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that a new batch of buses had arrived in Karachi under the People’s Bus Service.

Taking to X, Sharjeel Inam Memon announced that the new buses would enhance affordable and comfortable travel facilities for the people.

20 buses had arrived at the Port and the Sindh transport department would initiate new routes of the Peoples Bus Service to improve the travel facilities for the public, he added.

A day earlier, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab had announced that 60 buses of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will be shifted on diesel under public-private partnership (PPP-mode) to provide travel facilities to the citizens.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had announced 150 buses for the port city during his inaugural visit to the city last week.

The premier revealed the decision to allocate 150 buses following a request from Sindh Minister for Transport, Sharjeel Inam Memon, during a high-level meeting.

Sindh Transport Minister Memon had requested the prime minister to provide 300 buses for Karachi.

However, the PM said that the federal government would provide 150 buses to the Sindh transport department to add them to their existing fleet.