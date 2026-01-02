Karachi gets new police chief

Azad Khan, a 21-grade officer, has been appointed new Karachi police head following promotion of AIG Karachi Javed Alam Odho to IGP Sindh rank, ARY News reported.

Javed Alam Odho was earlier given additional charge as IG Sindh following the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Memon, who stepped down from police service on December 31. 2025.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As per details, Javed Alam Odho has assumed office as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh. Following his appointment, Additional IGP CTD Sindh, Azaad Khan, has been designated as the AIG Karachi.

The new police chief of Sindh was given salute by a smartly dressed special police contingent on his arrival at Karachi’s Central Police Office. The new IG Sindh Police held a meeting with senior police officials posted at the CPO.

IG Javed Alam Odho also laid floral wreath at the memorial of police martyrs and observed Fateha.

The Sindh chief secretary has issued the official notification for this significant reshuffle.

Furthermore, Zulfiqar Larik has been appointed Additional IGP, Special Branch, while Sharjeel Kharl will serve as Additional IGP, Police Operations Sindh.

Iqbal Dara has been assigned as Additional IGP, Police Training Sindh; Faisal Abdullah Chachar as DIG, Mirpurkhas; and Nasser Aftab has been given the additional charge of DG, Sukkur.

Pervez Chandio has been appointed DIG, Establishment Division Sindh.