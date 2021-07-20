Karachi, Gilgit record above 25 pct Covid test positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD: Two districts of Pakistan including Karachi have reported the COVID-19 positivity ratio over 25 percent in last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources at the Ministry for National Health, Gilgit has reported the highest positivity ratio at 28.9 percent, followed by 25.1 percent positivity in Karachi, the country’s largest city.

Twenty-two districts of the country are important to assess the coronavirus situation in the country, according to sources.

The test positivity rate in Muzaffarabad remained 13.2 pct, followed ‎by Peshawar 10 percent, 6.8 percent ratio in capital city of Islamabad and 7.32 percent in Rawalpindi. ‎

The positivity rate in Mirpur remained 5.7 pct, Diamir four percent, while in five districts of the country positive cases ratio has been below one percent, sources said.

In last 24 hours, no coronavirus cases reported in Charsadda, Swabi and Gujrat, sources said.

The positivity rate of the Covid tests remained 3.3 percent in Hyderabad and 5.6 percent in Nowshera.

Moreover, test positivity ratio in Lahore remained 3.7 percent, Multan 2.1 pct, Abbottabad 1.6, Swat 1.2 pct, Bahawalpur 0.7 percent, Gujranwala 1.4 pct and Faisalabad 1.1 percent, sources said.

Pakistan has recorded 2,145 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), while 37 more people died from the infection during this period, pushing the death toll to 22,848.

In the country total 40,805 samples were tested and 2,145 were found to be carrying the deadly virus. The infection rate was recorded at 5.25 per cent, the NCOC said.

Still 2,697 people are critical and being treated at the various hospitals across the country.