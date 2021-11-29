Karachi girl ‘raped’ by PUBG friend in Lahore

LAHORE: In yet another rape incident, a Karachi girl was reportedly gang-raped by a man and two other friends she befriended on PUBG, the popular online game, ARY News reported.

According to Police, the girl became friends with the suspect, identified as Haris, on the online gaming application, and last week he asked her to visit Lahore and promised to marry her.

The woman in her complaint stated that she reached Lahore on November 23 and Haris took her to a hotel and raped her for three consecutive days.

“Haris also tortured me when I forced her to marry me,” according to FIR.

The girl said that Haris abandoned her at Lahore Railway station where she met two other men who promised her to get a job, but they too gang-raped her in their house.

The police on Sunday had registered an FIR at the Cantt police station. under sections 376, 109 and 201 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

CM Buzdar took notice

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from Inspector General Punjab Police (IGP), Sardar Rao Ali Khan.

He directed officials concerned to arrest culprits as soon as possible.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!