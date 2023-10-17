Karachi godown fire leaves labourer dead, two injured

KARACHI: A labourer was killed and two others sustained injuries in a deadly fire that erupted at a cotton godown in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

A cotton godown caught fire in Karachi’s SITE area, leaving a labourer dead and two injured. Police said that the firefighters doused the fire at the godown and the cooling process was underway.

Police told the media that there was no major financial loss in the fire incident, however, a labourer lost his life and two sustained injuries.

Police officials added that the firefighting team will give its report after the cooling process. The report would ascertain the presence of a functional firefighting system in the godown, they said.

In April, four firemen were killed and several others were injured when a factory damaged in a fire in Karachi collapsed.

According to details, the building collapsed when the firefighters and rescue teams were busy in relief and rescue work after extinguishing the blaze in the factory.

The rescue teams retrieved four dead bodies of firemen from the debris and pulled out 13 persons in injured condition. The deceased were identified as Mohsin, Afzal, Muhammad Sohail and Khalid.

The rescue sources said that all the deceased were firefighters who were busy in cooling process.