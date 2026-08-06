Karachi goes smart with traffic signals, rickshaw meters

KARACHI, August 6, 2026: The Karachi administration has decided to computerise traffic signals across the city and install digital meters in rickshaws to improve traffic flow and public transport services.

The decision was taken during an important meeting of the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Board, chaired by Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi.

Officials briefed the meeting that work has begun on computerising traffic signals to reduce traffic congestion in the city. Under the first phase, five key traffic signals will be upgraded to the new system. The installation will initially be carried out at PIDC, Sindh Club, and Avari Towers signals.

Commissioner Hassan Naqvi informed the board that out of 16 non-functional traffic signals in the city, 12 have been made operational.

The RTA Board also formally approved the installation of digital meters in rickshaws to ensure fare transparency and convenience for commuters.

In addition, the Commissioner directed the RTA to launch new bus routes that are fully aligned with citizens’ travel needs, in order to provide relief to the public from transportation difficulties.