Karachi: Govt approves Rangers deployment for NA-240 by-polls

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministry of Interior on Wednesday issued orders for the deployment of paramilitary rangers at polling stations during by-election in Karachi’s NA-240 constituency, ARY News reported.

“The Rangers will be deployed outside all polling stations of NA-240 during by-poll from June 15 to 17,” the interior ministry said in its order.

The ministry has issued Rangers deployment orders for maintenance of law and order at the request of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It is pertinent to mention here that ECP has declared all polling stations for the National Assembly constituency NA-240 as sensitive.

The National Assembly seat comprising Landhi and Korangi area of District Korangi in Karachi, had fallen vacant after the death of the MQM-P MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan on April 19.

KARACHI: PSP MOVES SHC TO CHANGE NA-240 BY-POLL DATE

The ECP had declared 203 polling stations in the constituency ‘very sensitive’ out of 309 polling stations while remaining 106 polling stations have been declared ‘sensitive’.

The election commission had established 182 polling stations in Korangi and 127 in Landhi area for the by election scheduled to be held on June 16.

The NA-240 (Korangi Karachi II) seat have total 5,29,855 voters. The electoral body has set up 100 polling stations for male voters, 99 PS for women voters and 110 joint polling stations for the by-election under its polling scheme.

The nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate for the by-election of NA-240 Korangi were rejected by the district returning officer Abdul Razzaq. The papers were rejected after the RO deemed the proposer’s signatures fake.

NA-240 by-election will be conducted on June 16.

