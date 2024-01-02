Govt officer’s son ‘punishes’ police officer for checking his car

KARACHI: In an unfortunate incident, a Karachi police officer was severely wounded when he was run over allegedly by a vehicle belonging to a serving government official’s son, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident came to light when the new Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sajid Saduzai took charge and registered a case against the suspect – who is son of a serving government official.

The police officer, named Mukhtiyar Ahmed, was seriously wounded in the accident, occurred on December 19, 2023, within the limits of Sahil Police Station in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 8.

However, a case was not registered on the alleged interference of former interim SSP and senior officers.

In the first information report (FIR) – registered on the victim’s complaint, the policeman said, on the night of the incident, he witnessed a “suspicious vehicle” parked in dark, in which the suspect Wasim Shamshad was sitting alongside with an unidentified girl.

When approached, according to the policeman, the boy introduced his father as Secretary Revenue Sindh.

Ahmed said he started searching his vehicle, but was interfered by the owner. “The boy started abusing and hit me by reversing his vehicle in speed,” he said, resulting in severely injuries.

In his complaint, the police officer claimed he felt unconscious due to the collision while the suspect ran away. “When I regained consciousness, both my legs and a hand were broken,” he regretted.

Meanwhile, SSP South Sajid Saduzai said that the police officer is currently undergoing treatment in the Civil hospital while a case has been registered against the accused under other multiple provisions including attempted murder. Raids were being carried out to arrest the suspect, he added.