Karachi grapples with another contagious disease

KARACHI: The city of lights has been grappled with another contagious disease, Adenovirus, which is reportedly spreading rapidly across the citizens in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

Revealing the symptoms of the virus, the medical experts stated that the virus usually causes cough, cold, and fever in the patients.

In an exclusive interview, doctor Halar Sheikh – the registrar of Jinnah Hospital, warned the citizens about the rapid spread and the symptoms of the Adenovirus.

The doctor suggested that patients – exposed to the virus – should take proper two to three-day rest and recommended to use of fresh fruits and fresh juice in the diet.

Registrar Jinnah Hospital warned that adenovirus can take a dangerous form in asthmatics, diabetics, and elderly patients.

He suggested that in such a season, the citizens should avoid eating ‘junk food’, and handshake to avoid the contagious disease.

Back in 2020, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the newly established 200-bedded Sindh Infectious Diseases Hospital in Karachi.

The newly built hospital has been constructed at a cost of over 1.73 billion rupees.

Initially, the hospital would start formal operation with 54 beds and within the next six weeks, it would work at 200-bedded capacity.