Karachi gravedigger arrested for stealing bodies from graves

KARACHI: In a shocking revelation, a gravedigger has been arrested for stealing bodies from a Karachi cemetery, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to police, the gravedigger was arrested from the Mominabad graveyard for digging out the bodies of two people from the graves including a child.

Police said they received a complaint from the parents of the deceased child about the desecration of the grave. A case has been registered against the gravedigger and further investigation into the incident was underway.

The police have moved the bodies to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and have decided for a DNA to identify the bodies.

Separately, last year, a gravedigger was found allegedly involved in selling existing graves at a Karachi cemetery in exchange for Rs20,000.

The police came to know about the incident after a citizen approached them complaining that his father’s grave at the Ismail Goth cemetery was found dug up, two days after he visited it.

The complainant said that he found his father’s grave being dug up when he visited it on Eid. “It was present there two days back,” he had said.

