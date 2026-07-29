KARACHI, July 29: KARACHI, July 29: Two Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials were severely injured in a grenade attack on their mobile near a private university in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 7, ARY News reported.

According to initial reports, after the grenade attack, the assailants also opened fire. Two officials sustained serious injuries in the incident.

The injured personnel are being shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. The rear portion of the police mobile was destroyed in the grenade blast.

Police contingents reached the site immediately after receiving information. Other security officials are also present at the location. An investigation is underway.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in a joint intelligence-based operation with federal security agencies, foiled a major terrorist plot in Karachi and arrested two alleged highly trained militants linked to the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

According to a CTD Sindh spokesperson, the suspects were identified as Mujahid Baloch and Fareed Baloch, alias Zakir.

The spokesperson said the suspects had received specialized reconnaissance and communications training at BLA camps and were ‘gathering intelligence’ on sensitive installations in Karachi to pass on to the militant outfit. They were also accused of attempting to establish a network targeting law enforcement agencies.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects had been operating in Karachi on the direct instructions of absconding BLA commanders Sajid Baloch and Bashir Zeb to carry out acts of sabotage.

During the operation, authorities recovered four kilograms of explosive material, detonators, prima cord and a large quantity of ball bearings, which officials said were intended for use in terrorist activities.