Karachi groom goes missing on wedding day in Korangi

KARACHI: A groom named Jahanzeb went missing from Korangi’s Madina Colony in Karachi on the day of his wedding, ARY News reported.

According to reports, his family has submitted an application to the Zaman Town police station, expressing fears that he may have been kidnapped.

Brother of the groom stated that Jahanzeb left his mobile phone at home and went to a salon to get ready for the wedding but never reached there or returned home. The family suspects that he may have been abducted.

Police confirmed that they received a missing person report. However, they added that initial findings suggest Jahanzeb might not have wanted to get married and could have gone into hiding himself.

Officials stated that Jahanzeb had left home alone for the salon and investigations into the matter are underway. Police said a formal case will be registered today.

