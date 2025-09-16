Karachi groom who went missing on wedding day returns home

KARACHI: The mystery surrounding the disappearance of a groom on his wedding day in Karachi has been resolved, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, the groom, named Jahenzeb went missing from Korangi’s Madina Colony.

According to police, the groom, identified as Jehanzeb, was not abducted as initially feared.

Instead, he voluntarily left his house on the day of his wedding, telling family members he was going to a salon but leaving his mobile phone behind.

Police said Jehanzeb later confessed that the marriage had been arranged by his family and that he was under severe mental stress regarding the relationship. “After leaving home, I spent days wandering the streets,” he reportedly told investigators.

An abduction case had earlier been registered at Zaman Town Police Station on the complaint of his father, Waseem. Police confirmed they are still questioning Jehanzeb to close the case formally.

