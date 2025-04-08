SHC informed about return of two missing persons to home

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Tuesday about return of two missing persons during hearing of six petitions about disappearances.

A bench comprised of Justice Zafar Rajput dismissed two petitions after informed about return of two missing citizens Zulfiqar and Abdul Haq to homes.

Justice Rajput expressed resentment over the police tackling of the issue of disappeared persons. “Any Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) devised how to investigate the case,” the court questioned.

“Do you get details of the national identity card, passport or bank accounts,” the bench asked the investigation officer.

“The petitioner’s son went to Iran in 2015,” the IO said. “Letters wrote to concerned departments for details but no reply received,” investigation officer said.

“Used to say this always while carrying a paper from computer in each hearing of the case,” Justice Rajput said.

“You don’t know, if the citizens have been missing or intentionally went into hiding,” court remarked. “We follow the court’s instructions,” IO replied. “Leave courts they come later, try to focus on your work,” Judge said.

“Appear before the court with complete details on April 30,” the bench said.

The court adjourned further hearing on missing petitions until April 30.

The high court bench in a previous hearing summoned progress report about missing persons from the police and other concerned officials and adjourned further hearing of the case until April 23.