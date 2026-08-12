KARACHI, August 12: A newborn baby was found dead after apparently being thrown from an upper floor of a 20-storey building in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the incident took place in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-D. The newborn’s body was found at the rear of the building during cleaning work.

Police officials said the body appeared to be three to four days old.

Initial investigation suggests that the baby was thrown from one of the upper floors of the building, police said.

Investigators found blood and other evidence on several floors, which led them to suspect that the newborn had been thrown from an upper floor.

Police are questioning residents of the flats in the building as part of the investigation.

The newborn’s body has been handed over to a welfare organisation, while police said a case will also be registered over the incident.