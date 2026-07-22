Karachi: Gulshan-e-Iqbal residents forced to drink polluted water

Already suffering from a scarcity of drinking water, citizens of Karachi now face polluted water being supplied through drinking water lines, doubling their woes.

Ongoing development work near NIPA Chowrangi in Block 5 of Gulshan-e-Iqbal has severely disrupted the lives of residents.

Area residents say they are being supplied with foul-smelling, contaminated water after excavation work damaged water and sewerage lines.

According to residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 5, the polluted water flowing through household taps is so contaminated that it is neither fit for drinking nor suitable for any other use.

Residents also say the water crisis has affected area mosques, where clean water is no longer available for ablution.

They also complain that children have fallen ill after being exposed to the contaminated water, raising concerns about potential health risks.

Locals said the water supply remained suspended for several days before being restored. However, when the supply resumed, they found that stench and dirty water was coming through their taps.

In addition to the contaminated water, residents say the ongoing excavation has left roads damaged, increasing the risk of traffic accidents and making daily travel more difficult.

Affected residents have appealed to the authorities to take immediate notice of the situation and restore the water and sewerage systems.