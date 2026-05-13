KARACHI: A Sindh Food Authority inspection team came under violent attack during a raid in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 2, Karachi, while carrying out a routine food safety inspection, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the shopkeeper allegedly assaulted inspection staff and hurled abuses during the operation. Officials said a female officer was pushed during the altercation, while the clothes of another staff member were torn in the attack.

The authority confirmed that the accused shopkeeper, identified as Sabir, was taken into custody shortly after the incident. Karachi police shifted the suspect to the lock-up, and a formal case is being registered against him.

The shop involved in the incident, located in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, was sealed by authorities after inspectors reportedly found serious food safety violations, including the use of expired and unhealthy cooking oil.

Sindh Food Minister Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman took notice of the incident and directed strict legal action against those involved in the assault.

He said attacks on government teams enforcing food safety laws in Karachi are unacceptable and warned that those taking the law into their own hands would face strict consequences.

The minister also reaffirmed that food inspection operations would continue across Karachi to ensure the supply of safe and quality food to citizens, adding that authorities remain committed to cracking down on violators.