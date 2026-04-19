KARACHI: A “Super El Niño” has sounded alarm bells globally, with experts warning that Pakistan could face the brunt of this phenomenon during the current year, ARY News reported.

Extraordinarily warm waters in the Pacific Ocean are disrupting global weather systems. These shifting patterns are expected to significantly impact Karachi, leading to erratic monsoon seasons, rising temperatures, and altered storm patterns.

Weather experts warn that Karachi’s “real feel” temperature is likely to increase due to the Super El Niño effect.

Anjum Zaigham, Deputy Director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), stated: “We are expecting El Niño this coming summer, and it is projected to intensify into a ‘Super El Niño’ between August and September.”

He further noted that El Niño typically suppresses the summer monsoon across the subcontinent. “If a Super El Niño forms, 2027 could potentially become the warmest year on record,” Zaigham added.