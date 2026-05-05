Karachi heatwave claims 12 lives in 24 hours: Rescue Officials

KARACHI: At least 12 people have died in the past 24 hours due to an intense heatwave in Karachi, rescue officials said on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, several victims were brought to hospitals in critical condition. The deaths were confirmed as caused by heatstroke.

Among the deceased, four individuals were drug addicts.

Bodies were recovered from multiple areas across the city, including Clifton, Liaquatabad, the Super Highway, Surjani, Defence Phase 8, Baldia, Manghopir, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed. Some of the victims have been identified, while others remain unidentified.

The identified victims include 50-year-old Dur e Muhammad and 55-year-old Abdul Wadood.

The bodies were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for legal formalities, while some were handed over to families for burial.

Rescue officials noted that the total number of heat-related deaths in the city over the past two days has risen to 14.

The weather remains hot and dry in Karachi today with likely drop in temperatures comparing to yesterday, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

The port city’s current temperature has been recorded 35 Celsius and the mercury is expected to soar between 37 to 39 Celsius today, lesser in comparison to Monday’s above 40 temperatures.

The weather has been hot and drive with 20 percent humidity, weather department said.

Monday was the hottest day of the year till know, with temperatures soaring well above average. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the temperature reached 44.1°C, which is 7.8°C higher than the usual average for this time of year.

Another heatwave is expected in Sindh from May 07, while next spell of soaring temperatures in Karachi will begin from May 13.

The Met Office has denied any chance of rainfall in the city in May, according to existing weather calculations.