Heatwave has intensified in Karachi, with temperatures reaching 40°C, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the feel-like temperature hitting 46°C.

Officials said high humidity levels were making conditions feel significantly hotter than the actual temperature, increasing discomfort for residents.

The Met Office added that sea breezes were currently blowing at a slow pace, contributing to the of hot and humid weather across the city.

K-Electric (KE) has promised no loadshedding during hot weather as the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a heatwave alert in Karachi and advised taking all necessary remedial actions to minimise the impact of heatwave conditions.

K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana said: “As power demand escalates, KE is ready and committed to ensuring sustainable supply of electricity to Karachi. Our field teams remain on alert to ensure swiftest possible restoration of faults. However, we also urge the public to closely monitor the prevailing conditions and adhere to heatwave SOPs. KE remains in contact with all civic agencies and will cooperate to the best of its ability. Let this be a time when all public utilities stand together and be the representation of Karachi’s resilience.”

Karachi’s sole power producer said the shutdowns are suspended during the heatwave and added that 70 per cent of the metropolis is already exempted from loadshedding.