Karachi heatwave: Here’s what chief meteorologist said

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz on Monday ruled out the chance of a heatwave in Karachi, ARY News reported.

“There is no chance of heatwave in Karachi for now but the weather will remain hot for the next 10 days,” Sardar Sarfaraz said. The chief meteorologist said the intensity of the hot weather will be held due to low high level of humidity.

He said Seabreeze is blowing in the city, no need to worry and added temperatures in Karachi will remain between 36 to 38 degrees centigrade.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that the country may experience three heatwaves in various cities during the next 25 days.

The presence of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will result in heatwave conditions in most parts of the country, especially Punjab and Sindh from May 21 and a severe heatwave from May 23 to 27, the advisory warned.

Daytime temperatures are “likely to remain 4 to 6 degrees centigrade above normal” in Sindh and Punjab from May 21 to 23 and six to 8°C from May 23 to 27.