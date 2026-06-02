Karachi Hill Park constructions challenged in SHC

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami has challenged cutting of hill and constructions at the Hill Park in Karachi in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

Petitioners Muhammad Farooq and others have made the Secretary Local Government, KMC, Mayor Karachi and others as respondents in the case.

“The Hill Park has been the last green space of the city and an entertainment site,” petitioner said. “Various supreme court judgments have given protection to the Hill Park”.

“The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) Land Department has issued two NOCs in April 2026 issuing permission for construction work on a plot in the Hill Park,” petition read.

“A private entity is running a sports arena in another part of the Hill Park”, according to the petition.

The petitioners’ lawyer argued that the public parks and open spaces are public trust. “Petitioner UC chairman informed the KMC and concerned authorities by a video,” lawyer said.

“The public spaces could not be used for private or commercial objectives,” lawyer argued. He pleaded to the court to declare the NOCs issued by the Land Department of the KMC as null and void and order a ban over illegal constructions and commercialization in the Hill Park.

The state of the land be restored to it original condition by demolishing the structures built on the land.

The petition has been filed by the JI MPA Muhammad Farooq, Chairman UC 2 Irfanullah and member city council Taimoor Ahmed.