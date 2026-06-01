KARACHI: A major breakthrough has been reported in the ongoing inquiry into alleged encroachments at Hill Park in Karachi, with officials questioning the legality of a disputed plot and launching a formal land survey to verify records, ARY News reported.

Mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, said that the plot presented in the case does not exist in the original layout plan. He added that, according to available records, the disputed land is not part of the approved scheme.

Speaking on the matter, he said the construction carried out at Hill Park was justified using PECHS lease documents; however, the original layout plan shows no existence of the contested plot number.

The Mayor further stated that under the 1974 notification, the total area of Hill Park in Karachi is approximately 56 acres. He clarified that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has never allotted this land to any individual or organization.

He said KMC has already initiated a detailed land survey to determine the exact boundaries and facts regarding the Hill Park land in Karachi.

Warning against illegal occupation, he stated that if PECHS is found to have violated the approved layout plan, strict action will be taken. He added that encroachment or illegal construction on the land will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Murtaza Wahab further assured that all legal and administrative measures will be taken to protect public land, and said that the ongoing inquiry and survey aim to bring all facts related to Hill Park land in Karachi before the public.

KMC flags forged approval letter in Hill Park land dispute

Earlier, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) rejected claims that it authorised construction activity on land within Hill Park, stating that no permission or no-objection certificate (NOC) was issued for the use or development of the government-owned property.

According to KMC officials, an attempt to occupy part of the land through the use of allegedly forged documents has been uncovered. The civic authority has described the ongoing construction activity on the site as a possible encroachment on public land and has ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

The Director of Land at KMC stated that a document identified as Letter No. DL/KMC/232/2026 has been declared fabricated and carries no legal validity. The authority has also initiated inquiries into all development activities currently taking place on the disputed site.

As part of the investigation, formal correspondence has been sent to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ferozabad Police Station, requesting legal action and further scrutiny of the case.

KMC officials emphasised that no individual or private organisation has been granted development rights over the Hill Park land. They added that the legal status of Plot No. 39-G-4 in the PECHS area is currently under review.

The authority further stated that a conditional NOC is allegedly being misrepresented to justify the construction work. According to KMC, the document in question does not grant permission to occupy, develop or utilise any government or municipal land.

Officials have recommended the registration of criminal cases against individuals found involved in land grabbing, forgery or fraudulent activities linked to the matter.