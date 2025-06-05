Another earthquake hits Karachi’s Malir

KARACHI: Another earthquake has been reported in Karachi as the tremors continue since the metropolis experienced first jolt on Sunday.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre Pakistan stated that the earthquake tremor of 2.1 magnitude felt at 2:53pm on Thursday afternoon.

The quake’s epicentre was at the depth of 5 kilometers, according to the NSMC.

Karachiites feeling multiple mild tremors since Sunday evening particularly in the areas of Landhi, Malir, Quaidabad, and Gadap.

On June 4, Met Office said that 26 earthquake shocks were reported in Karachi since the first tremor on Sunday evening.

A sequence of multiple earthquake shocks jolted the port city’s Malir, Quaidabad, Landhi and Gadap areas.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre Pakistan reported maximum 3.6 intensity quake on the Richter scale to minimum 2 magnitude jolt in Karachi since the first tremor on Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider Tuesday stated that “the seismic energy gathered at the Landhi Fault Line activity, being released with quakes, which can be felt until tomorrow.”

He said the intensity of earthquake tremors will drop gradually.

Commenting on the jolts in the city official said that no damage made by the mild tremors till now. “These tremors are part of the ongoing seismic activity along the city’s active fault lines” official said.

These tremors are being caused by the seismicity along the Landhi Fault Region, which is one of the two active fault lines in the Karachi region. Another fault line lies near Thana Bola Khan.

“Historically, no major earthquake reported on the Landhi Fault Line,” chief meteorologist said.

He also noted that the Kirthar mountain range, which lies near a major tectonic boundary, occasionally experiences moderate seismic events.

“The fault line may take a few days to stabilize, so people may continue to feel light tremors in coming days,” he cautioned.