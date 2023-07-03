Karachi Hospitals receive excessive patients count for meat-related illnesses

KARACHI: The citizens of Karachi are facing growing risks associated with excessive meat consumption, following the conclusion of the three-day Eid festivities, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, there has been a significant increase in cases of food poisoning, exceeding over 1,700 reported cases in just the past three days in a single government hospital.

The hospital administration stated that more than 1,700 cases of food poisoning have been reported in the past three days, with 400 cases on the second day of Eid, 600 cases on the third day, and over 670 cases reported on the fourth day of eid.

The hospital administration has stated that all patients affected by food poisoning are over the age of 12, and individuals of all ages are being affected by the indiscriminate use of meat as well as the contamination caused by the animal hides.

Doctors warned the citizen that exceeding the recommended limit of red meat consumption can be dangerous, hence it is essential to consuming the red meat.

The medical experts stated that the people need to pay attention to the duration of storing meat in the freezer as after a specific period, bacteria can effect the meat, which can have negative effects on the health of consumers.

Patients suffering from heart and liver diseases need to exercise special caution when it comes to consuming red meat.