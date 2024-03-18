32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, March 18, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Karachi hot weather will continue for next three days: official

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The ongoing hot weather will subside after three days with entry of a westerly weather system in the country, a weather official said on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted that present hot weather spell likely to continue for next three days.

“Karachi’s weather used to become hotter in end days of March, caused by the dry winds blowing from Rajasthan,” weather official said.

A westerly weather system will enter in Pakistan on March 21. “Under the influence of this westerly wave temperatures will become mild in Karachi,” Sarfaraz said.

The Met official also indicated restoration of sea winds used to blow from southwest, which keep the city’s weather pleasant.

Sardar Sarfaraz also denied likely heat wave in the metropolis.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.