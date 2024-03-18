Karachi hot weather will continue for next three days: official

KARACHI: The ongoing hot weather will subside after three days with entry of a westerly weather system in the country, a weather official said on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted that present hot weather spell likely to continue for next three days.

“Karachi’s weather used to become hotter in end days of March, caused by the dry winds blowing from Rajasthan,” weather official said.

A westerly weather system will enter in Pakistan on March 21. “Under the influence of this westerly wave temperatures will become mild in Karachi,” Sarfaraz said.

The Met official also indicated restoration of sea winds used to blow from southwest, which keep the city’s weather pleasant.

Sardar Sarfaraz also denied likely heat wave in the metropolis.