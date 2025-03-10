Karachi: Hot weather spell expected to continue for next two days

KARACHI: Ongoing hot weather spell likely to continue for the next two days with temperatures could soar to as high as 38 Celsius, weather department focal person said on Monday.

Seabreeze will be most likely to keep blowing in the city with gentle wind speed.

The intense hot weather expected to turn mild after March 12 due to increased wind speed, the Met Office predicted.

Temperatures expected to go down in Karachi after Wednesday March 12.

The Met Office had forecast spike in temperatures in Karachi as mercury likely to soar to 38 Celsius.

The weather pattern is however expected to shift from March 12, bringing winds to the city, though there is no possibility of rainfall during this period, a weather official said.

The Met Office had previously forecast favorable weather conditions during the first ten days of Ramadan. However, officials warned of a potential heat wave during the final ten days of the holy month as temperatures could reach up to 40 degrees Celsius during the final days of the month.

Other regions across Sindh province are also expected to experience hot weather throughout Ramadan, with southern areas potentially seeing temperatures rise to as high as 40 degrees Celsius during the final ten-day period of the fasting month.