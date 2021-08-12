Karachi house fire kills five including two women

KARACHI: At least five persons were killed when a house located in Karachi’s Muhammad Ali Society Sultan Road in Karachi caught fire, reported ARY News on Thursday.

According to initial reports, a fire broke out in a two-storey building located at the Shaheed Tippu Sultan Road as a result smoke accumulated in the building due to which five persons died due to suffocation.

Fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Rescue sources said that two women were among the dead. The bodies have been moved to Jinnah Hospital for postmortem.

The cause of the fire is still not known, the police said and added that we are investigating the matter.

