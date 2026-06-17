Karachi housemaid arrested over theft of 20 tola gold

KARACHI: A domestic worker accused of stealing 20 tolas of gold from a house in Karachi has been arrested by the police, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to police, a housemaid named Asifa allegedly stole 20 tola gold from a house in Karachi on June 12.

Following the gold robbery, a case against the housemaid was registered at Risala Police Station. The police party swung into action after registration of the case and apprehended the suspect during an intelligence-based targeted operation.

During the arrest, police recovered six tolas of the stolen gold from the suspect’s possession.

Investigators revealed that the suspect sold one gold set to a jeweller in Hub for Rs2.15 million. She also reportedly sold additional gold worth Rs200,000 to another jeweller in the Hub area.

Police further stated that the suspect bought a house in Moach Goth with the money received after selling stolen gold, whereas some of the stolen jewellery has also reportedly been deposited with a jeweller for safekeeping.

Read more: Over 115 tola gold stolen by housemaids in Karachi

Earlier this year, more than 115 tola of gold jewellery was stolen from two houses within days in different areas of Karachi, allegedly by two housemaids, police said.

The thefts occurred in Mohammad Ali Society and Bahadurabad, and police termed them among the largest domestic theft incidents reported in the city in 2026.

In the Mohammad Ali Society case, over 100 tola of gold jewellery, valued at more than Rs45 million, was stolen.