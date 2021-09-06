Local admin in Karachi, Hyderabad ordered to distribute free masks

KARACHI: Karachi and Hyderabad commissioners have been directed to distribute free masks among the general population in public places after directives from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

In a letter conveyed by the provincial home ministry to the commissioners in Karachi and Hyderabad, it was directed to distribute free masks to ensure COVID SOPs compliance.

The letter also called for adopting innovative measures to ensure mask-wearing in public areas including shops, markets, bazars, restaurants, hotels, wedding halls, marquees, public parks, guest houses, and educational institutes, and other places.

It also called for awareness campaigns through banners and announcements and advertisements in media.

Sindh COVID cases

At least 5 more people died of coronavirus in Sindh during the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 6,960, said Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Sunday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 16,642 samples were tested which detected 1,016 cases that constituted a 6.1 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,629,247 tests have been conducted against which 437,973 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.3 percent or 382,648 patients have recovered, including 1,000 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 48,365 patients were under treatment; of them 47,481 were in home isolation, 838 were at different hospitals and 46 patients were in Isolation Centers.

The condition of 739 patients was stated to be critical, including 66 shifted to ventilators, he added. According to the statement, out of 1,016 new cases, 335 have been detected from Karachi.

Explaining the statistics of districts wise 108 in Hyderabad, Karachi East 100, Karachi South 93, Karachi Central 55, Badin 51, Mirpurkhas 46, NawabShah 41, Tando Allahyar 36, Sujawal and Sanghar 35 each, Qambar 32, Thatto and Malir 31 each, Jamshoro 30, Karachi West 29, Tharparkar 28, Korangi 27, Tando Muhammad Khan 26, Noushehro Feroz 22, Matiari 21, Sukkur 19, Khairpur and Ghotki 18 each, Kashmore 14, Umarkot 11, Shikarpur 10, Dadu and Jacobabad 8 each and Larkano 7 new covid-19 case reported.