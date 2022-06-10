Karachi: IG Sindh orders snap checking operation throughout city

Karachi: Sindh police have started conducting snap checking operations throughout the city on special orders by the Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, ARY News reported.

According to details, the police have initiated the snap checking operation in coordination with the special branch. Traffic police and other law enforcement agencies are also taking part in the operation.

Police Dogs from Sindh Police’s K9 unit have also been deployed to assist in the search operations. The operations are being conducted under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) special branch.

The snap checkings are being conducted at multiple locations including Sassi Toll plaza and Mochko. The police have been equipped with Criminal records holders (CRO) and fingerprint machines, IG Sindh said.

The police have also launched a crackdown on cars with tinted glasses and started checking and validity of driving licenses. The checking will be done regularly without prior notice, special branch and specialized units will assist in the snap checking operations, IG Sindh.

Earlier, Ghulam Nabi Memon had said that Karachi has a better crime index ranking than many major cities including Chicago, Kuala Lumpur, Dhaka and New Delhi.

