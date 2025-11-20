Karachi: Ban imposed on sale, transfer of illegal portions and floors

KARACHI: A new plan has been launched to curb illegal portions and additional floors across Karachi, with authorities imposing an immediate ban on the sale, purchase, transfer and transaction of all illegal constructions in the city, ARY News reported.

According to fresh directives issued by the Deputy Commissioners of Karachi East and Karachi South, strict action will be taken against illegal floors and unauthorized extensions being openly sold in various neighbourhoods.

The identified areas in District East include Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar, PIB Colony, Jamshed Road, Soldier Bazaar, PECHS, Mehmoodabad and Gulshan-e-Iqbal. In District South, the crackdown covers Lyari, Garden and the Old City Area of Karachi.

The deputy commissioners stated that several real estate agents and property dealers in Karachi have been found promoting and facilitating transactions of illegal portions inside residential plots. They added that this practice is not only a severe violation of building rules but also amounts to a criminal act.

Officials noted that the High Court has already declared such activities unlawful, strengthening the legal position of the administration’s crackdown in the port city.

Realtors and property dealers have now been strictly prohibited from advertising, selling or purchasing illegal floors or unauthorized additional levels, with clear warning that violators will face arrest. Sub-registrars across Karachi have also been directed to ensure that no sub-lease or registration is processed for any illegal property under any circumstances.

The deputy commissioners emphasized that any violation will be treated as illegal activity, and strict legal and administrative action will be taken against all involved parties to protect citizens and regulate Karachi’s construction landscape.

In July 2025, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) announced a comprehensive action plan to demolish all illegally constructed and under-construction buildings across Karachi.

According to officials, the demolitions were planned to be carried out at the expense of property owners, and in cases of non-payment, the costs would be recovered through tax liabilities.