Here is how much driving without a license will cost you in Karachi

KARACHI: The city traffic police has issued a stern warning to drivers, announcing a crackdown on those operating vehicles without a valid license, ARY News reported.

In a recent announcement, the traffic police department has made it clear that any vehicle found without a valid driving license will be impounded and the driver will be subjected to heavy fines.

The new regulations have been introduced to improve road safety and reduce the number of accidents caused by unlicensed drivers in Karachi. According to the traffic police, the following fines will be imposed:

Motorcycles: A fine of Rs. 1,000 will be levied for driving a motorcycle without a valid license.

Public service vehicles (PSVs) and light transport vehicles (LTVs): A fine of Rs. 2,000 will be imposed for driving a PSV or LTV without a valid license.

Cars and Jeeps: A fine of Rs. 1,500 will be imposed for driving a car or jeep without a valid license.

Heavy transport vehicles: A fine of Rs. 2,500 will be imposed for driving a heavy transport vehicle without a valid license.

The Karachi traffic police have also emphasized that only vehicles with a valid learner’s license or a full driving license will be released.

Citizens have been urged to adhere to traffic rules and regulations and to ensure that they have a valid driving license before operating any vehicle on the roads. The police have vowed to strictly enforce these new regulations and take action against any violators.

In a separate development, the Sindh government announced a new policy for number plates of private and commercial vehicles.

According to the new policy announced by the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department on December 18, all private vehicles will have white number plates with the Sindh Ajrak design, while commercial vehicles will have yellow number plates with the same design

The Excise department announced that yellow number plates on private vehicles and black number plates on commercial vehicles will no longer be acceptable from April 3, 2025,

The decision to change the number plates is aimed at improving vehicle safety measures and uniform identification.

It’s worth noting that the Sindh government had previously launched a premium number plate initiative, which allowed vehicle owners to purchase exclusive number plates with unique designs and numbers .