Karachi included in ‘Road to Makkah’ project

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed on Wednesday announced that Karachi has also been included in Road to Makkah project in a bid to expedite pilgrims’ journey.

The development was shared during a meeting with Saudi Ambassador, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and Muslim World League Regional Director Saad bin Masood Al-Harsi. The discussion primarily revolved around future Hajj arrangements and mutual interests.

The federal minister expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for their ongoing cooperation and support in Hajj arrangements.

Minister Aneeq acknowledged the successful recent visit to Saudi Arabia and highlighted the improved facilities for Pakistani pilgrims this year.

He mentioned that Karachi had been included in Road to Makkah project, which would streamline the immigration and customs process for pilgrims leaving from the metropolitan city.

He elaborated that this development would expedite the movement of pilgrims and ensure their swift accommodation upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Minister Aneeq also emphasised the groundbreaking establishment of a Seerat Museum in Islamabad, a project that promises to be revolutionary.

Muslim World League Secretary-General Sheikh Dr Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa was scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Seerat Museum on November 15, he added. He said the Muslim World League continued to play a dynamic and vital role in various initiatives.

Saudi Ambassador Al-Malki assured that there would be further enhancements in the facilities for Hajj pilgrims in the upcoming seasons. He highlighted the inclusion of Pakistan in the Road to Makkah project, an exclusive programme that currently involves only seven countries worldwide.

Muslim World League Regional Director Saad bin Masood Al-Harsi shared details about the forthcoming construction of the Seerat Museum in Islamabad, which would span an impressive 8,000 square meters. He emphasized the importance of prompt construction and foundation laying activities set to commence next month.