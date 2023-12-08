Karachi industrialists decry ‘cut’ in gas supply

KARACHI: Industrialists have castigated Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for allegedly removing gas connections of Karachi industries, saying that they were being ‘blackmailed’ for protesting the increase in gas prices, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a statement, the industrialists have claimed that the company has removed gas connections of 49 ‘major export units’, a move that will negatively impact ease of doing business, exports and the economy.

They warned that the SSGC’s move would affect export orders of millions of dollars this month. “During a round of negotiations, the government had assured of not removing gas connections,” they added.

“The government had also assured of re-opening the gas connections of the closed ones, but no action has been taken yet” industrialists regretted.

Businessmen have displayed protest banners at the offices of all trade associations, demanding the government to immediately bring down the gas rates to Rs1,350 per mmBtu approved by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) instead of the high tariffs of Rs2,100-2,600 per mmBtu.

Industrialists earlier said that the new gas tariff has burdened the industries with cross-subsidy for undeserving and unfair support to fertiliser and power sectors.