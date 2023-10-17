Karachi inter board admissions of students over fake mark sheets

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has cancelled the admissions of 19 students for submitting fake mark sheets, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has taken strict action against those students who submitted fake mark sheets for admissions and examinations.

The admissions of 19 male and female students were cancelled by the Karachi inter board over fake mark sheets.

The said students had appeared in the inter (Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering) exams on the basis of fake matriculation (SSC) and Class XII (FSC Part I) mark sheets.

It emerged that 17 out of 19 accused students were belonging to the Mirpur Khas board and two from the Sukkur board.