20.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, November 23, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Karachi Inter Board chairman removed from post

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice Retired Maqbool Baqar has removed Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Professor Naseem Memon from the post, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Professor Naseem Memon has been removed from the post by the Caretaker Sindh CM Maqbool Baqar over alleged manipulation of results and financial irregularities.

The caretaker chief minister constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the intermediate results manipulation and financial irregularities.

The inquiry committee will be headed by the Chairman of the CM Inspection Team and the other members include secretary finance and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) director.

The committee will submit its report and recommendations in 14 days.

Professor Memon has been appointed as the chairman of the Larkana board where he would replace Inspector of Institution Sikander Ali Mirjat.

Naseem Memon had been appointed as BIEK chairman in July 2023 after the resignation of Dr Saeed Uddin.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.