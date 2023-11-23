Karachi Inter Board chairman removed from post

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice Retired Maqbool Baqar has removed Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Professor Naseem Memon from the post, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The caretaker chief minister constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the intermediate results manipulation and financial irregularities.

The inquiry committee will be headed by the Chairman of the CM Inspection Team and the other members include secretary finance and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) director.

The committee will submit its report and recommendations in 14 days.

Professor Memon has been appointed as the chairman of the Larkana board where he would replace Inspector of Institution Sikander Ali Mirjat.

Naseem Memon had been appointed as BIEK chairman in July 2023 after the resignation of Dr Saeed Uddin.