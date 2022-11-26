Karachi: Inter part-II pre-medical results announced

KARACHI: Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Saturday announced results for the Intermediate Part-I Annual Examination 2022 pre-medical group.

BIEK Chairman Dr Saeed Uddin said the total number of students who registered for this year’s exam was 24,608 out of which 24,151 appeared in the exams.

The passing rate of the students remained 58.77 pc out of which 2,684 bagged the A-one grade, Dr Saeed Uddin said.

The boy who topped the exams was Muhammad Affan as he secured 94.55 per cent marks.

Ayesha Jaleel and Mehwish Sarwar jointly secured the second position with 94.08 percent marks. Humayun Ahmed and Hareem Ejaz jointly secured third position in the pre-medical exams.

