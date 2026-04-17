Karachi Board of Intermediate Education has uncovered a number of fake pages operating on social media under its name, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, authorities in Karachi identified multiple fraudulent pages and groups circulating educational information, raising concerns about misinformation targeting students.

The Karachi Intermediate Board has written to the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, seeking action against the fake accounts. In its letter, the board urged authorities to take immediate steps to block these accounts.

The communication further called for a crackdown on social media pages misleading students and spreading false academic information.

According to the letter, at least 24 fake Facebook pages, eight Instagram accounts, and one fraudulent WhatsApp account are currently active.

Officials warned that the spread of incorrect educational information through these fake accounts poses a growing risk to students.

An Additional Director confirmed that action has been initiated against the fake pages and groups following the board’s request. Authorities are also reviewing whether these platforms have been involved in potential paper leak activities.