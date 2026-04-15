Karachi intermediate exams 2026 date announced

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the date of annual intermediate examinations for 2026, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the first phase of the Intermediate annual examinations 2026 will commence on April 29, announced Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Ghulam Hussain Lakho.

Lakho stated that admit cards for all private candidates have already been dispatched to their residential addresses.

Candidates who have not received their admit cards have been advised to contact the board office on April 27. They must bring the fee receipt, registration card, or matriculation mark sheet to obtain their admit cards.

The chairman further confirmed that preparations for examinations of Science (Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering) and General Group have been completed.

Additionally, arrangements for Arts (Regular) and Home Economics candidates have also been finalised.

The board has ensured that all necessary measures have been put in place to conduct the examinations in a transparent and organised manner.

Earlier, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi revised the schedule for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, which have already started from April 10.

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi had initially planned to conduct SSC exams from April 7 to May 2 across Karachi Division. However, it later changed the dates due to issues faced during the transition from a manual to a digital system.