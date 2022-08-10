Karachi: Intermediate exams postponed due to rain

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEF) Karachi has postponed all examination papers scheduled for Thursday (August 11).

According to a notification issued by the BIEK, the papers were postponed in line with the rain forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The following papers for the HSC annual examination-2022, have been rescheduled:

Civics paper-II and Sociology Paper-II for (Arts regular and private)

Statistics paper-II (Arts regular)

Nursing paper (Home Economics group)

Fine Arts paper-I (special candidates)

Monsoon spell to continue till August 14

The ongoing monsoon spell is expected to continue until August 14, quoting chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A monsoon system to bring rainfall has been present at central India and Gujarat as low pressure persists with its intensity, weather official said.

The monsoon system will further intensify on August 12 and 13 and bring heavy rainfall, Sarfaraz stated. This rain spell is expected to continue till noon on August 14, he added.

Parts of the port city received moderate to heavy rainfall this afternoon. Memon Goth, Landhi, Malir, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony, Korangi, Airport, Superhighway, Clifton, Safooran Chowrangi, Gulzar-e-Hijri, SITE Area, North Karachi and others areas received downpour.

