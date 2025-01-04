Inquiry committee formed over ‘controversial’ Karachi intermediate results

KARACHI: The Chairman of the Karachi Intermediate Education Board has formed an inquiry committee to address the concerns of students regarding the results, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, the newly appointed interim-Chairman of the Board, took office yesterday. During a meeting with the Secretary of the Universities and Boards Department, it was decided to establish an inquiry committee to address the students’ concerns.

The committee’s goal is to review the results and ensure transparency. The committee will conduct an investigation and resolve the complaints within one month.

The Chairman of the Inter Board emphasised that students are the future, and every possible step will be taken to address their concerns.

The committee will work impartially to resolve issues, and students and parents are encouraged to submit their grievances and suggestions to the Inter Board.

Read More: Karachi intermediate board chairman sacked after results controversy

Earlier, Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) Chairman Ameer Qadri was been sacked following a recently sparked controversy after the results.

According to a notification issued here, Ameer Qadri was sacked as chairman of the Karachi intermediate board while Chairman Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Sharf Ali was given the additional charge of the position.

An explanation has also been sought from Ameer Qadri for a without permission foreign tour. The chairman of the Karachi Intermediate Board was sacked after the approval of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the concerned portfolio.

It is pertinent to mention here that many students have failed in the pre-engineering and pre-medical groups of intermediate examinations and they are now asked to submit scrutiny forms in large numbers at Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).