Karachi: Jazlan murder case registered at Gadap police station

KARACHI: A murder case of 17-year-old Jazlan, who was killed in a housing society located at Superhighway, has been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s uncle.

The case was registered at Gadap police station. The uncle of Jazlan in his plea stated that the victim Jazlan was on his way to meet his friend, but a scuffle took place with a motorcyclist.

It was stated in the case that after the bitter words, the boy started insulting and calling his brothers, and the motorcyclist came with his siblings and opened fire on Jazlan.

It may be noted that the altercation during a motorcycle race on the Super Highway in Karachi claimed the life of a 17-year-old Jazlan.

Hasnain, who was riding a motorbike, immediately called his brothers after the exchange of words. When his brothers reached the spot, they opened fire on the victim’s car.

As a result, Jazlan and Shah Mir suffered bullet wounds. However, Jazlan succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police arrested an accused named Hasnain in the murder case while three of his brothers of involved in the firing escaped. Police said that raids are being carried out to arrest the accused

